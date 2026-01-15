Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Price Rally: $100K Target in Sight as Institutional Buying Surges

Bitcoin is up 5.59% for the week, driven by institutional consolidation, cooling U.S. inflation, and anticipation of the Digital Asset Market CLARITY Act.

MicroStrategy significantly grew its holdings by purchasing 13,627 BTC for $1.25 billion.

The Digital Asset Market CLARITY Act aims to clarify regulation by establishing distinct oversight for digital commodities (CFTC) and centralized assets (SEC)

Near-term technical levels point to key support at $95,000 and $92,000, with major resistance at the $100,000 psychological barrier.

Bitcoin has demonstrated a robust recovery as the world's largest cryptocurrency by market cap has transitioned from a period of speculative volatility into a phase of institutional consolidation and regulatory formalization.

The recent Bitcoin rally has come about as a result of converging factors which include a cooling inflationary environment in the United States, and the imminent arrival of a definitive federal regulatory framework via the Digital Asset Market CLARITY Act.

