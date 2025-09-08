Log in to today's North American session Market wrap for September 8.

Sentiment was surprisingly positive in today's session with Japanese equities leading risk-assets (appreciating PM Ishiba's resigning?) and a few rebounds in cryptos.

Gold and Silver maintain their stellar rise in yet another buying wave. Political turmoil in France and Japan (Prime Ministers getting ousted in both countries) and the Israel-Hamas war continuing have assisted both metals in their ascent.

FX movement is still subdued, with Markets awaiting this week's US inflation data to attempt to solve the FED rate cut puzzle. Soft prints could easily point to a 50 bps jumbo-cut to restart the cut cycle.

The opening session to the North-American equity week has been ok, but not too great. The Nasdaq index has led US indices, propulsed by semiconductors and tech-firms (Broadcom, Oracle, Palantir) but the extent of today's move has also been reduced.

The trading week may only begin with Wednesday's PPI report, but keep an eye on the latest war headlines which could create some flows.