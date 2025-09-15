Log in to today's North American session Market wrap for September 15

Following the positive post-CPI move, today’s session saw ecstatic flows around consistently higher equities.

Despite trade tensions still in the air, the latest talks between the US and China centered around Chinese firms (like TikTok and their rights) recently happened, with the Chinese top trade envoy Chenggang reaffirming their positions.

Nvidia was also hit by Antitrust fines in China, which preceded a pullback in the stock, which consequently rallied back, lifted by positive sentiment.

In fact, it really was a commodity day in Markets: Coffee and Orange Juice finished their session above 5%, while commodity energies also saw a decent rebound amid continued Eastern Europe tensions.

Overall, a downward move in the USD was welcomed by most assets except for cryptos which largely retracted after a very decent week-end session.

In geopolitics, Arab nations are planning a meeting about the Israeli attacks on Hamas leaders in Qatar, which will prompt some interesting developments. Unfortunately, we are still too far from peace in that region.