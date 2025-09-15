US indices surge with Nasdaq and S&P 500 leading before the FOMC

September seasonals are traditionally not the most favorable of such rallies, but seasonals seem to be a thing of the past these days – Who can stop this train?

For now, certainly not short-sellers, war headlines, tariffs or anything of that sort.

Participants are backing off slightly on the post-PPI and CPI 10% pricing of a 50 bps cut, however, an ever-ecstatic mood and a lower US Dollar is bolstering index performance. The Nasdaq is up just below 5% just this month. Stellar !

The daily picture for equities is still red for some sectors but tech is more than okay, particularly Tesla (Elon Musk just bought $1B of Tesla today)