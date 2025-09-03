Dow Jones forms rising wedge ahead of NFP and FED's Waller comments on rate cuts – what it means for the index

US indices just concluded a decent month after a scary monthly open, with the Dow Jones up 3.44% in August. With this month commencing, participants are expecting high volatility ahead.



Traders can remember how volatile the prior day to the July NFP and the actual release were – Looking at the state of current state of Markets, a calm before the storm situation is looming.



Indeed, with the pricing of rate cuts still subject to change, Markets are still expecting some change in stance: there is just a bit more than 2 FED cuts priced in towards the rest of the year.



(a little fundamental parenthesis before the Dow Jones charts)

FED's Waller, who is one of the appointees to replace Jerome Powell in May 2026 and made headlines for his dovish comments ahead of the prior month Labor data release, appeared again this morning mentioning that the FED should start cutting soon "because usually when the labor market turns bad, it turns bad fast".

He wants to get ahead of the curve there, understandably when looking at the actual US Job growth the past three months.



The JOLTS job openings data recently releases below expectations 7.181M vs 7.378M expected – which may further shows signs of deceleration in the labor market.



Waller did emphasize that he wouldn't know how much fast the FED would get to neutral (100 to 150 bps are his estimates) and that tariffs were still a tax on US citizens — He still maintained a neutral tone, surely to not hurt his future job opportunities prospects.



Christopher Waller is currently the favorite for the Chair in May 2026.