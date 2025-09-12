Log in to today's North American session Market wrap for September 12

The inflation picture is settling down, with consecutive PPI (-0.1% vs 0.3% exp) and an as-expected CPI reinforcing the view that tariff effects are translating into one-off price shocks rather than a lasting trend.

Since then, risk assets have surged, led by a two-day equity rally that spilled over into a massive breakout in the crypto market.

(Still, watch the ongoing risk-off move happening as the week closes and traders secure profits, this is week-end risk happening)