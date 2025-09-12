A sectoral breakdown shows that services remained the main driver of growth, expanding by 0.1% m/m and 0.4% on a three-month basis. The strongest contributions came from transportation and storage (+1.4%) and health and social care (+0.4%). These gains were partly offset by a decline in the information and communication sector (-0.7%). Construction activity increased by 0.2% m/m and 0.6% in the three-month period, supported mainly by infrastructure investment (+2.1%) and private housing repair and maintenance (+3.8%).

Manufacturing, by contrast, weighed heavily on overall growth, falling by 0.9% m/m and 1.3% over the three-month period. The steepest declines were recorded in metal products (-2.7%), transport equipment (-1.4%), and computers and electronics (-7.0%). These figures highlight the sector’s persistent weakness, reflecting both domestic demand constraints and challenges in international trade.