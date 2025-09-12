ETH breaks out and SOL surges higher, keeping crypto markets tight

Cryptocurrencies have offered a muted performance in the past few weeks, way outperformed by ever-ecstatic US Equities breaking all-time highs almost daily.

Yesterday's session offered a mixed cryptocurrency session with only the digital market leaders pushing higher and lifting crypto sentiment.

Solana, up a staggering 20% since Monday, is doing heavy lifting to bring Markets higher amid a still resistant Bitcoin performance.

BTC had struggled throughout the end of August, right after reaching new all-time highs. From $124,250 to $107,000 lows, some profit-taking fears had calmed enthusiasts, but Bulls having held a key Support allowed the current moves to form.

The market leader consolidated, supported by consistent ETF inflows and positive headlines for the crypto Markets (SEC and Federal Reserve pushing for wider adoption and understanding of blockchain technologies).

Since, BTC came back towards the $115,000 pivot zone which will act as a key barometer for upcoming momentum.

Discover through our pre-weekend Crypto intraday technical analysis how the three largest cryptocurrencies, Solana, Ethereum and Bitcoin, hold the market tight.