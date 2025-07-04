Solana technical analysis as ETF launch opens doors for traditional investors

The current session is marked by low volumes but still sees pockets of volatility, with broad profit-taking kicking in after two consecutive risk-on weeks. Global equities are in the red, and cryptocurrencies are also under pressure.

Despite the growing institutional interest, crypto markets remain somewhat rangebound. Bitcoin has been trading between $100,000 and $110,000 for over a month, while Ethereum continues to consolidate between $2,300 and $2,700.

Investor access to cryptocurrencies is gradually becoming more streamlined, especially with the increasing adoption of financial instruments like ETFs.

Nearly a year after the SEC opened the door to crypto ETFs, REX-Osprey has launched a Solana investing and staking ETF under the ticker SSK on the CBOE exchange.

While today’s pullback is part of broader market softness, let’s take a closer look at Solana’s technical picture to assess ongoing trends and potential levels of interest.