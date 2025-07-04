US Oil retreats today but bullish technicals suggest upside ahead

The NA session kicks off quietly, with subdued volumes as American traders take the day off, giving markets a breather after yesterday’s upside surprise in the Non-Farm Payrolls and fresh diplomatic updates from the US – More is to come next week as we approach Trump's infamous July 9th deadline

With little on the immediate calendar, Oil Traders' attention is turning to tomorrow’s OPEC+ meeting — delayed by a day due to the Ashura holiday. The timing shift may be behind some of today’s selling tone, as market participants hold off ahead of any supply-side headlines.

From a price action perspective, crude has been consolidating in a narrow $2 range, showing signs it may be gearing up for a bullish breakout.

While today's pullback remains orderly, the broader structure still favors the upside, especially if upcoming catalysts align with the underlying momentum.