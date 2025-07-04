S&P 500, Dow Jones Q3 Outlook: Tariffs, Tech, and Small Cap Concerns

This is all despite the S&P 500 rallying +5% over the last month and hitting an all-time high for the first time since February.

However, I always believe it is important to put things into perspective. Despite the recent outflows, foreign investors poured in a whopping $24 billion into US stock ETFs in November 2024. The month of May also saw $5 billion in net purchases of US stocks.

So are foreign investors really pulling away from US stocks? If they are, US stocks are certainly not showing it with large cap stocks in particular doing well.

The issue with US stocks comes from the difference in performance between megacap and small cap stocks, as well as the growing discrepancy between the ‘mag 7’ and its weighting when it comes to the Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500.

The top 10 tech stocks reached a record market value of $20.5 trillion in June. Just 3 stocks, Nvidia, $NVDA, Microsoft, $MSFT, and Apple, $AAPL, reflect half of that total.

This also marks a $3 trillion market cap recovery since April’s low. Collectively, the top 10 have gained over $12 TRILLION in value over the last 3 years. Since 2012, these stocks' market cap has grown at an average annual rate of 23.4%.