Markets Today: Alibaba Surges, UK Economy Stalls, Gold Holds Firm. FTSE Consolidates After Breakout

Asian stock markets are on the rise, following a positive trend in the U.S. market.

As a result, stock markets in Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan have reached new or near-record highs, with Japan's main index climbing 1% and South Korea's jumping 1.3%.

Meanwhile, Chinese stocks also hit their highest point in over three years, largely due to strong investor interest in companies related to artificial intelligence. Overall, a major index tracking Asian shares outside of Japan saw a significant 1.2% increase.

Major players like SK Hynix, Samsung, and TSMC saw their stock prices rise significantly. The e-commerce giant Alibaba also had a great day, with its stock soaring.

This strong performance has pushed the MSCI regional equity index that tracks Asian stocks up by more than 20% this year. In fact, it is now just a tiny fraction away from its highest point ever, which it reached in 2021.