GBP/USD Rallies Ahead of UK GDP. Will Multi-Week Resistance Hold?

The UK economy is at a critical point. A new report on the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is expected to reveal more about its health.

Experts predict that the UK's economy didn't grow at all in July after a surprisingly strong 0.4% increase in June. While the economy grew by 0.3% in the second quarter of the year, this was slower than the 0.7% growth in the first quarter. One reason for the earlier growth was that businesses were preparing for new US taxes and tariffs, an effect that is not expected to continue.

The UK economy appears to be stuck in a "low-growth trap," meaning it's growing very slowly. Although the forecast for growth in 2025 has been slightly increased from 1.1% to 1.3%, this is still considered very weak.

In response to the economic situation, the Bank of England (BoE) recently lowered its main interest rate to 4%. However, it plans to make only two more small cuts by the end of 2026. This cautious approach is because the BoE is still worried about inflation, which is the rate at which prices are rising. They expect inflation to reach a high of 3.7% this year.

If the upcoming GDP numbers are surprisingly strong, this cautious approach by the BoE could actually make the British Pound stronger against other currencies.

Now the consequences of this may come in the form of rate differentials in the months ahead. If the BoE decides to stop cutting rates and the Fed starts with rate cuts, this could leave GBPUSD poised to rise even further.