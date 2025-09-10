Gold (XAU/USD) Coils Ahead of US CPI… Are Bulls Exhausted?

Poland's Prime Minister, Donald Tusk, told parliament that this was "the closest we have been to open conflict since World War Two." However, he also added that he doesn't believe they are on the verge of war.

Tusk called the incident a "large-scale provocation" and said he had activated Article Four of NATO's treaty, under which alliance members can demand consultations with their allies.

Moscow has denied responsibility for the attack. The Russian Defence Ministry said its drones carried out strikes on military targets in Western Ukraine

So far nothing much has changed except an increase in haven demand and a rise in Oil prices. If NATO does decide to respond in some way that could be seen as aggression by Russia, Gold could be set for further gains.

This is definitely worth monitoring.