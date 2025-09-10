Breaking News: US core PPI rises by 2.8% Y/Y in August vs 3.5% expected

Breaking: US core PPI rises by 2.8% YoY in August, down 0.1% MoM. The report comes in lower than expectations, with markets predicting a higher rate of 3.5% YoY, and a monthly gain of +0.3%.

Key takeaway: US producer-facing inflation is less sticky than once thought. Coming in lower than expectations across the board, today’s result will further vindicate a choice to cut rates in the upcoming rate decision.