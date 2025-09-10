The ECB is unlikely to change rates in the near future

Senior Market Analyst

Łukasz Zembik has 13 years of experience in the financial markets. He specialises in foreign exchange and commodity markets, with a particular focus on central banks' fiscal policies. He's a regular market commentary contributor to leading Polish financial publications as well as international media outlets such as Reuters and Bloomberg. As a financial markets commentator, he combines both fundamental and technical analysis in his market approach.

Łukasz is the author of several educational resources on investing and financial markets for OANDA TMS clients. He also created a popular Live Trading webinar series in Poland, offering practical insights into real-time market dynamics and trading strategies.