Chaos in Eastern Europe – Oil (WTI) prices lagging the move?

Another round of tensions have arised in Eastern Europe since this weekend's largest ever attacks from Russia towards Ukraine.

For the first time, Russia launched drones into Poland (from Belarus) and marks one of the first times a NATO and EU member gets attacked since the beginning of the 2022 conflict.

Close to 20 drones were launched and EU Countries jumped to intervene which prevented most impacts except for one polish house that got damaged. Poland invokes article 4 to assemble NATO leaders and we should see what arises from here.

A prolonged war in Eastern Europe adds to disruptions in the Oil Market but with Russia flooding its buyers with super cheap petrol, prices have been holding down.

Recent increased turmoil in the Middle East have also contributed to a small rebound in Oil prices from their relative lows, but the commodity is still far from actively bid.

Are markets disregarding upside risks to further Oil market disruptions?

We'll have a look at a multi-timeframe chart analysis to attempt to see if something is preparing for WTI – Ahead of the June Israel-Iran spikes, a breakout had started to occur for those who were not watching.