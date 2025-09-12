WTI Crude Technical: Weakness prevails below US$64.36/barrel as geopolitical risk premium fizzles out

The price actions of the West Texas Oil CFD (a proxy for the WTI crude futures) have declined by -7% from the 2 September 2025 high of US$66.52 to last Friday, 5 September 2025 low of US$61.85 on the backdrop of a weaker global demand, primarily on the deteriorating US labour market.

The recent bounce of 4% from its 5 September 2025 low to Wednesday, 10 September 2025 high of US$64.27 has been attributed to OPEC+’s modest production hike of 137,000 barrels per day (bpd) from October, announced on Sunday, 7 September significantly smaller than the previous monthly hikes of about 555,000 bpd in August and September, and 411,000 bpd in June and July as well as an uptick in geopolitical risk premium factor.