US and NATO Tariffs pressure global trade and energy flows – WTI Oil at a Crossroads

US tariffs are still influencing global trade quite largely despite having a less-intense headline impact on Markets.

The latest pressure was put on Mexico which hiked tariffs on Chinese imports and particularly on auto imports. China recently expressed their discontent with the situation.

WTI Oil prices saw a recent spike amid elevated tariff rhetoric and continuing geopolitical heat, particularly on countries who import cheap Russian oil.

Washington is pushing G7 and EU nations to impose up to 100% tariffs on China and India for buying Russian oil, arguing those purchases keep Moscow’s war machine funded.

Japan was among the latest movers to add pressuring policies on these importers in a strong diplomatic gesture.

These measures keep affecting the oil market already priced for disruption. Supply worries, trade barriers, and risk premiums are showing up in spreads and futures curves.

Let’s dig into the technicals to see if US Oil is finding a bottom or if the ripple effects have a longer way to run.