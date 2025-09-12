OANDA Group
US and NATO Tariffs pressure global trade and energy flows – WTI Oil at a Crossroads

Elior Manier - Picture
By  Elior Manier

12 September 2025 at 15:07 UTC

US tariffs are still influencing global trade quite largely despite having a less-intense headline impact on Markets.

The latest pressure was put on Mexico which hiked tariffs on Chinese imports and particularly on auto imports. China recently expressed their discontent with the situation.

WTI Oil prices saw a recent spike amid elevated tariff rhetoric and continuing geopolitical heat, particularly on countries who import cheap Russian oil.

Washington is pushing G7 and EU nations to impose up to 100% tariffs on China and India for buying Russian oil, arguing those purchases keep Moscow’s war machine funded.

Japan was among the latest movers to add pressuring policies on these importers in a strong diplomatic gesture.

These measures keep affecting the oil market already priced for disruption. Supply worries, trade barriers, and risk premiums are showing up in spreads and futures curves.

Let’s dig into the technicals to see if US Oil is finding a bottom or if the ripple effects have a longer way to run.

US Oil multi-timeframe technical analysis

WTI 4H chart

Screenshot 2025-09-12 at 10.54.50 AM
WTI 4H Chart, September 12, 2025 – Source: TradingView

Oil is still evolving in the $62 to $64 consolidation range mentioned in our previous WTI piece.

The action did spike above the 4H MA 50 from the latest headlines, to reverse the bearish price action led by the consecutive (relatively low) PPI and CPI releases highlighting a small decrease in activity and demand.

Higher supply from OPEC+ is now priced in, leaving the space for headline-based movement ahead.

Levels to place on your WTI charts:

Resistance Levels

  • $64 50-period Moving Average and consolidation highs
  • Higher timeframe pivot $66
  • July mid-range $67 resistance

Support Levels

  • May range Support $63 to $64 (currently testing)
  • Current consolidation lows $61.84 to $62
  • $60.5 Low of May Range

WTI 1H Chart

Screenshot 2025-09-12 at 11.01.53 AM
WTI 1H Chart, September 12, 2025 – Source: TradingView

Diving into intraday charts, impulsive bull moves from the overnight session brings pressure to the upper bound of the range.

Weekend risk and headlines will maintain probabilities of further upside trading as the past few weekends had brought some volatile swings in the commodity.

Breaking above would point to a test of the $66 pivot zone, while failing to break will confirm a stronger consolidation.

Safe Trades!

Follow Elior on Twitter/X for Additional Market News, interactions and Insights @EliorManier

About the Author

Elior Manier

Market Analyst

Elior brings over seven years of experience in financial markets to our analyst team. Since 2018, he has actively engaged in observing, charting, and trading, driven by his passion for mastering market dynamics. With a profound understanding of the geopolitical and macroeconomic forces that shape market movements, Elior focuses on analysing the impact of breaking news, market sentiment, and critical economic data releases on trading flows.

As a versatile analyst, he contributes powerful insights to the team, effectively integrating geopolitical and technical analysis to provide clear and comprehensive market perspectives.

Prior to joining our team, Elior honed his expertise as a Fixed Income Trader and Market Analyst at the Montreal Exchange.