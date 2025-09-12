US and NATO Tariffs pressure global trade and energy flows – WTI Oil at a Crossroads

US tariffs are still influencing global trade quite largely despite having a less-intense headline impact on Markets.
The latest pressure was put on Mexico which hiked tariffs on Chinese imports and particularly on auto imports. China recently expressed their discontent with the situation.
WTI Oil prices saw a recent spike amid elevated tariff rhetoric and continuing geopolitical heat, particularly on countries who import cheap Russian oil.
Washington is pushing G7 and EU nations to impose up to 100% tariffs on China and India for buying Russian oil, arguing those purchases keep Moscow’s war machine funded.
Japan was among the latest movers to add pressuring policies on these importers in a strong diplomatic gesture.
These measures keep affecting the oil market already priced for disruption. Supply worries, trade barriers, and risk premiums are showing up in spreads and futures curves.
Let’s dig into the technicals to see if US Oil is finding a bottom or if the ripple effects have a longer way to run.
US Oil multi-timeframe technical analysis
WTI 4H chart
WTI 4H Chart, September 12, 2025 – Source: TradingView
Oil is still evolving in the $62 to $64 consolidation range mentioned in our previous WTI piece.
The action did spike above the 4H MA 50 from the latest headlines, to reverse the bearish price action led by the consecutive (relatively low) PPI and CPI releases highlighting a small decrease in activity and demand.
Higher supply from OPEC+ is now priced in, leaving the space for headline-based movement ahead.
Levels to place on your WTI charts:
Resistance Levels
- $64 50-period Moving Average and consolidation highs
- Higher timeframe pivot $66
- July mid-range $67 resistance
Support Levels
- May range Support $63 to $64 (currently testing)
- Current consolidation lows $61.84 to $62
- $60.5 Low of May Range
WTI 1H Chart
WTI 1H Chart, September 12, 2025 – Source: TradingView
Diving into intraday charts, impulsive bull moves from the overnight session brings pressure to the upper bound of the range.
Weekend risk and headlines will maintain probabilities of further upside trading as the past few weekends had brought some volatile swings in the commodity.
Breaking above would point to a test of the $66 pivot zone, while failing to break will confirm a stronger consolidation.
Safe Trades!
