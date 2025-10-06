Log in to today's North American session Market wrap for October 6th

The week opens on the typical 2025 trade: Metals, propelled by Gold (1.90%) and Palladium (4.50%!), Cryptocurrencies, and Tech rage higher.

What is unusual is that the US Dollar also had a very decent session, which does not corroborate with the overall currency-debasing theme and the usual market correlation: It’s not the first time we've seen this in the past few weeks, and it could become an interesting trade.

Energy commodities have actually also seen a decent session with most of the highly traded names up between 0.70% for Ethanol to 2.20% for Gasoline futures.

So, which asset is giving up its share if it's not the US Dollar or commodities? In these scenarios, players must turn to other markets, particularly FX.

The suspect is in one of the currency majors, particularly in the Land of the Rising Sun.

The Yen had a rough opening this week, as the most recent LDP elections in Japan put Sanae Takaichi in the direction. This was a dovish surprise after hanging very close with Kuzoimi in election polls, a candidate who would have been more favorable for the Japanese currency.

Takaichi is effectively very close to Abenomics policy, which aims to provide consistent stimulus and easy fiscal conditions to keep boosting the Nippon economy. This may add barriers to the change of direction the Bank of Japan was taking.

(This piece on the Yen is a lovely read if you want to know more.)