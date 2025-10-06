US tech runs higher to start the week, but other sectors diverge – US outlook

The week kicks off with a familiar pattern for 2025: Tech and metals leading the charge.
The Nasdaq extends its dominance, officially breaking above the 25,000 mark and up roughly 1% as I write this piece.
Cryptocurrencies follow suit (they correlate very well with Tech in general), while Metals also join the positive mood amid continued “everything rally” momentum.
Flows remain heavily concentrated in growth and innovation-linked assets, as markets appear to be pricing not just this year’s optimism, but the next five years of transformation — where AI, automation, and digital infrastructure take center stage.
The chip and tech manufacturing boom, tightly linked to commodity demand, continues to underpin this broad advance in industrial metals, in a self-fulfilling prophecy.
(There is some small profit-taking towards the close, watch the open tomorrow)
US Equity heatmap – October 6, 2025 – Source: TradingView
However, some divergences are forming: European equities opened weaker amid renewed French political instability (5 Prime Ministers in 21 months!), and the Dow Jones lags as defensive and cyclical sectors — particularly healthcare and consumer staples — struggle to keep up with the market’s tech-fueled optimism.
The US shutdown could be starting to affect the mood a bit.
The Japanese Nikkei is also an outstander, up a sneaky 5% with the LDP election results.
Anyway, let’s explore intraday charts for the Dow Jones, Nasdaq, and S&P 500.
US Index analysis and levels: Dow Jones, Nasdaq and S&P 500
Dow Jones 8H Chart
Dow Jones 8H Chart, October 6, 2025 – Source: TradingView
The Dow Jones is much more resilient than its ever-rallying peers and tends to move slow before exploding higher on positive news like FED cuts and dovish data in general, when looking at the trading for the past year.
Sellers brought the index back into the Rising Wedge right after breaching the 47,000 level on Friday, not an amazing sign for bulls but the overall mood still doesn't seem too pessimistic and dip-buyers did lead a recovery from a worse weekly open.
Some Fibonacci/Technical hurdles are suspects for this profit-taking overall – bulls will have to break and close above the 47,160 level.
Momentum is still bullish overall, but particularly more in the other indices which we will be preparing.
Dow Jones technical levels of interest
Resistance Levels
- Current All-time high 47,105
- ATH Resistance Zone 47,000 to 47,160 (+/- 150 pts) - Acted as resistance
- High of weekly channel at 48,000
Support Levels
- Preceding resistance now pivot 46,400 to 46,830
- 46,000 level momentum Pivot now support
- 45,000 psychological level
- 44,400 to 44,500 Main Support
Nasdaq 8H Chart
Nasdaq 8H Chart, October 6, 2025 – Source: TradingView
Nasdaq is rising yet again to new record levels in a 1% higher run, with the current candles. showing some form of slowing – A mini-bullish hammer should be forming if things stay as they are in the upcoming hour.
The rally in tech is propulsed by the typical names like Google, Microsoft and even more favorable headlines like the AMD multi-billion dollar deal with OpenAI, taking the individual name up 32% at its highs during the session.
Momentum is showing some divergence however with some RSI peaks and a current decrease.
Bulls will have to watch the 25,100 level which presents some Fibonacci hurdles.
Watch how prices reach that level for further clues.
Nasdaq technical levels of interest
Resistance Levels
- current ATH 25,082
- Psychological level and ATH Resistance fib-Extension around 25,000
- 1.618 potential resistance around 25,300 (high of channel)
Support Levels
- Current momentum Pivot 24,800
- Support 24,200 to 24,350
- August 12 ATH zone turning support (23,950 to 24,020)
- 23,000 Key Support
- Early 2025 ATH at 22,000 to 22,229 Support
S&P 500 8H Chart
S&P 500 8H Chart, October 6, 2025 – Source: TradingView
The S&P 500 is showing some hesitancy in the past 10 candles, moving sideways between 6,715 and 6,760 (current All-time high for the index).
Bulls will have to also be decisive in these flows leading a breakout above 6,760 to pursue the road higher and avoid a retest of lower level.
One observation is how the 8H MA 50 has held all the past few rebounds and is one of the key parameter to watch in the upcoming weeks, particularly in case of a retracement.
The mood is still positive, but stay ready for volatility.
S&P 500 Trading Levels:
Resistance Levels
- 6,760 (new All Time-Highs)
- Key current Resistance 6,745 to 6,760
- potential resistance (1.618 fib - 6,790 to 6,800)
Support Levels
- 6,715 mini-support (low of current consolidation)
- 6,570 to 6,600 Key Pivot and channel lows (recent rebound 6,586)
- 6,400 Main Support
- 6,210 to 6,235 Main Support (August NFP Lows)
Safe Trades!
