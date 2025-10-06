US tech runs higher to start the week, but other sectors diverge – US outlook

The week kicks off with a familiar pattern for 2025: Tech and metals leading the charge.

The Nasdaq extends its dominance, officially breaking above the 25,000 mark and up roughly 1% as I write this piece.

Cryptocurrencies follow suit (they correlate very well with Tech in general), while Metals also join the positive mood amid continued “everything rally” momentum.

Flows remain heavily concentrated in growth and innovation-linked assets, as markets appear to be pricing not just this year’s optimism, but the next five years of transformation — where AI, automation, and digital infrastructure take center stage.

The chip and tech manufacturing boom, tightly linked to commodity demand, continues to underpin this broad advance in industrial metals, in a self-fulfilling prophecy.

(There is some small profit-taking towards the close, watch the open tomorrow)