Markets Today: Gold Smashes $3900/oz, Bitcoin Hits Fresh Highs as Japan Election Triggers Frenzy. DAX Eyes Potential Rally

Most Read: USD/JPY Price Outlook: Key Levels, BoJ, and Political Risks

Global markets were boosted over the weekend as stock prices soared while currencies and bonds fell. Some investors turned to gold and Bitcoin for safety as Japan’s election of a pro-stimulus leader fueled expectations for aggressive fiscal spending.

In Asia, shares jumped to new highs. The Nikkei 225 rose about 5% percent, reaching a record after Sanae Takaichi won the election as the new Prime Minister. At the same time the yen fell close to two percent, slipping to about 150 per dollar and hitting a low against the euro.

Longer term Japanese government bonds dropped sharply, as market participants are worried a Takaichi administration could issue more debt for tax cuts. The chance that the Bank of Japan will raise rates by year‑end dropped to 41%, down from 68% on Friday.

A year earlier Takaichi called a BOJ rate rise “stupid,” but she has since adopted a more cautious rhetoric, saying policy should match the government’s goals.

Many regional markets were closed for holidays, such as mainland China, South Korea and Taiwan.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slipped a little, 0.7%, before its Tuesday holiday. Australia’s index barely moved, still easing 0.10%, with trading in states including New South Wales and Queensland thin due to holidays.