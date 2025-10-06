Bitcoin breaks above $125,000 as shutdown fears brings Crypto safe-haven demand

Bitcoin had been steadily consolidating above the $110,000 mark since July (dipping only twice below before rallying consequently), but hadn’t been able to retake its record levels.

Hesitancy was the norm: Summer trading tends to reduce inflows, and supplemented with weakening US Data, the Greenback finding a bottom (will it hold?) and Gold taking all the attention, Cryptocurrencies were a bit more timid.

Timid but solid, however, a lack of pursued upside was far from implying weakness.

The Crypto Market Cap held steadily around and above the 2021 and 2024 peaks, proof that buyers were not backing out of historically elevated valuations.

Nonetheless, a mid-to-end September selling wave gathered fears, shaking out weak hands before rallying 14% (!) to the current + $125,000 record.

Some Bloomberg Analysts have reported that, amid the US Government shutdown, some investors rushed into Bitcoin as a safe-haven, amid American political uncertainty grows again.

This view was also expressed in one of our previous Crypto editions last week. It still holds some valid levels for anyone interested.

Let's take a detailed look at Bitcoin to look what technicals took the nº1 Crypto to the ongoing breakout.