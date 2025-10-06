OANDA Group
Bitcoin breaks above $125,000 as shutdown fears brings Crypto safe-haven demand

Bitcoin, Interest Rates, and Trump: A Crypto Market Review 2024-2025
Elior Manier - Picture
By  Elior Manier

6 October 2025 at 15:24 UTC

Bitcoin had been steadily consolidating above the $110,000 mark since July (dipping only twice below before rallying consequently), but hadn’t been able to retake its record levels.

Hesitancy was the norm: Summer trading tends to reduce inflows, and supplemented with weakening US Data, the Greenback finding a bottom (will it hold?) and Gold taking all the attention, Cryptocurrencies were a bit more timid.

Timid but solid, however, a lack of pursued upside was far from implying weakness.

The Crypto Market Cap held steadily around and above the 2021 and 2024 peaks, proof that buyers were not backing out of historically elevated valuations.

Nonetheless, a mid-to-end September selling wave gathered fears, shaking out weak hands before rallying 14% (!) to the current + $125,000 record.

Some Bloomberg Analysts have reported that, amid the US Government shutdown, some investors rushed into Bitcoin as a safe-haven, amid American political uncertainty grows again.

This view was also expressed in one of our previous Crypto editions last week. It still holds some valid levels for anyone interested.

Let's take a detailed look at Bitcoin to look what technicals took the nº1 Crypto to the ongoing breakout.

Read More:

Bitcoin (BTC) multi-timeframe technical analysis

Daily Chart

Screenshot 2025-10-06 at 10.54.52 AM
Bitcoin Daily Chart, October 6, 2025 – Source: TradingView

The current rally from Friday September 26th lows has completely undone the sequence taking momentum to bearish territory:

A fail to close below the September 1 lows, combined with the change of narrative from the post-September FOMC meeting led to the current tight bull channel price action.

There hasn't been a red daily candle in BTC in eleven sessions including the weekends and momentum is not overbought yet.

Let's take a closer look.

4H Chart and levels

Screenshot 2025-10-06 at 11.10.55 AM
Bitcoin 4H Chart, October 6, 2025 – Source: TradingView

The past week's huge momentum has largely assisted buyers to break all types of resistances including the $117,000 pivot and the $120,000 psychological level.

The last lows marked a new upward channel within which prices are evolving, with the higher bound located right around $135,000, in confluence with major Fibonacci extension levels.

In any case, there will have to be more work done with the RSI in overbought territory on the intraday.

Holding between $120,000 to $125,000 as momentum cools down would further boost the chances of pursuing the price discovery.

Levels of interest for BTC trading:

Support Levels:

  • $120,000 micro-support to hold for further continuation
  • Pivot Zone $115,000 to $117,000
  • $108,000 to $110,000 previous ATH support zone (September 26th lows)
  • $106,000 mini-support
  • $100,000 main support at the psychological level

Resistance Levels:

  • Current ATH Resistance $123,000 to $125,000 (testing, need to close above for bulls/below for bears)
  • Current all-time high $125,420
  • Potential minor Resistance at Fib Extensions between $127,000 to $128,200
  • Fib-induced Major potential resistance and channel upper bound $135,000

1H Chart

Screenshot 2025-10-06 at 11.17.08 AM
Bitcoin 1H Chart, October 6, 2025 – Source: TradingView

The ongoing momentum has formed an upward intraday channel within which prices are evolving.

Looking at the high RSI levels consolidating, it seems that profit-taking is slowing down progress a bit, hinting at some rangebound action between the intraday resistance ($124,500 to $125,500) and support ($121,000 to $122,000 – in confluence with the 50-Hour MA).

Watch for breakouts above and how it revolves into the broad Crypto market:

Crypto Market Cap is breaking new highs

Screenshot 2025-10-06 at 11.21.39 AM
Total Crypto Market Cap, October 6, 2025 – Source: TradingView

The Total Market Cap is breaking new records which coincides with the current rally and altcoins seem to only start getting tractions.

Polkadot, Dogecoin, Ethereum and BNB are the main contenders but look for further widespread buying if BTC consolidates at current ATH levels.

Safe Trades!

Follow Elior on Twitter/X for additional Market News, Insights and Interactions @EliorManier

About the Author

Elior Manier - Picture

Elior Manier

Market Analyst

Elior brings over seven years of experience in financial markets to our analyst team. Since 2018, he has actively engaged in observing, charting, and trading, driven by his passion for mastering market dynamics. With a profound understanding of the geopolitical and macroeconomic forces that shape market movements, Elior focuses on analysing the impact of breaking news, market sentiment, and critical economic data releases on trading flows.

As a versatile analyst, he contributes powerful insights to the team, effectively integrating geopolitical and technical analysis to provide clear and comprehensive market perspectives.

Prior to joining our team, Elior honed his expertise as a Fixed Income Trader and Market Analyst at the Montreal Exchange.