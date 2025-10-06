Gold (XAU/USD) set to challenge $4,000 as prices renew all-time highs in today’s session - Potential targets and price forecast

In today’s session, gold (XAU/USD) trades at $3960 per troy ounce, up an astounding +1.91%, and has yet again comfortably renewed all-time highs.

With gold pricing up over 50% year-to-date, markets now turn their gaze to the key level of $4,000, having only rallied above $3,000 for the first time in history less than seven months ago.

As ever, let’s take a look at some of the macro themes affecting precious metal markets, alongside some likely price targets for this week’s trading.