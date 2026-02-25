Are we back to risk-on? – North American session Market wrap for February 25

Bulls are back in action after today's almost ecstatic price action, particularly among higher beta and tech-related assets.

Nasdaq closes higher by 1.42% as Markets await Nvidia earnings. As a matter of fact, it seems participants have anticipated stronger revenues for the firm, which, honestly, wouldn't be surprising given their recent streak.

The results should be out soon.

The bounce in Semiconductors and Tech has also relieved Cryptocurrencies, up in a second consecutive session for the first time since Early January.

Generally, it seems to have been a general Middle East protection (slight) unwinding, with Oil and Gold seeing minor corrections, while the riskier Silver exploded back above $90.

Investors could be preparing for better-than-priced outcomes in US-Iran talks tomorrow, but it is still too early to tell.

President Trump insisted that he would still prefer diplomacy over war. The military masses in the Middle East would say the contrary, but in any case, it's too difficult to predict what will really happen in that event.

In the meantime, risk aversion seems to have stalled, and despite a second consecutive bull session in Stocks, Markets will have to confirm with another positive day tomorrow.

Thursday has been especially bearish since the beginning of 2026. Let's see what they have for us.

Watch your headlines at the event for any political or geopolitical news related to the overnight meeting between US and Iranian diplomats in Geneva.