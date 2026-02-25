Gold (XAU/USD) bulls eye acceptance above $5200/oz, can NVIDIA earnings impact haven demand?

President Trump struck a hawkish tone in his State of the Union address. The President said that the economy is faring well and that the US is living in a golden age. He went further stating that lower interest rates will solve the housing problem, inflation is falling, wages rising and that the economy is roaring like never before.

Of course some of these claims may require a more critical look as we have become accustomed to President Trump making bold claims that at times do not pass a critical examination.

Regarding talks with Iran, the President made another bold claim that likely raised haven demand as he stated the Iranian Government is working on missiles that could reach the United States.

Detractors were quick to point out that this rhetoric was used to justify regime change operations in the past only for them to be proven false such as the case with Iraq in 2003 and Libya in 2011.

Either way, markets are on edge as the potential fallout from a US-Iran conflict could be huge as Tehran has threatened neighboring countries such as Jordan, the UAE and Saudi Arabia of strikes should they aid any US assault.