Bitcoin (BTC) and Altcoins catch a breather after Jane Street lawsuit – $70,000 coming?

Crypto traders are back with a vengeance against one of its most despised enemy in a pretty unusual story for Markets.

Jane Street, the high-frequency trading giant, has reportedly been hit with a lawsuit from Terraform Labs. It could be the responsible behind the infamous LUNA token that collapsed ahead of the broader 2022 crypto meltdown and the downfall of FTX. The case centers on allegations of insider trading and market manipulation tied to one of the most damaging episodes in crypto history.

Jane Street is widely known for generating massive and consistent profits, but scrutiny has intensified. In July 2025, the firm was fined $540 million by Indian regulators over derivatives manipulation that allegedly helped it generate up to $4 billion in profits.

So what does this have to do with Crypto?

Jane Street could also be heavily involved in Digital Assets Market manipulation. As a matter of fact, the recent lawsuit would look to confirm that thesis.

ZeroHedge (Market analyst on X) has been posting for a while about 10:00 A.M. Crypto Futures dumping which aims at fixing algorithms to trade on their side.

How it functions remains a mystery, but ever since the criminal case headlines, this persistent dumping has ceased.

Correlation? Causation? Who knows, but what's for sure is that the asset class hasn't seen such a strong day in a while.