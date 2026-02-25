Nasdaq and Tech lead a Market rebound – Dow Jones and US Index Outlook

US markets have run up higher after what seemed to be an eternal consolidation, led higher by Tech.

The sector, which had been hurting since October, hadn't led US Markets since then, bringing a fresh picture to traders.

The rebound is driven by participants considering the latest tariff developments, which provide a positive backdrop, particularly for heavy importers from Asia – the +30% duties going back down to 15% is changing the outlook for firms positively impacted.

With Nvidia earnings coming after the close, investors are anticipating strong numbers, which is also boosting overall sentiment.

With a positive session like this morning's, risk sentiment is turning for the better, and this is also assisting Cryptocurrencies, which have struggled throughout in recent months.

It really is a decent risk-on session!

The overall outlook is still rangebound for now around all Markets, but such sessions will help to form a base for better days ahead for participants.

Tomorrow should also provide a key test with the new, and probably last round of US-Iran talks, planned in Geneva.