Nasdaq and Tech lead a Market rebound – Dow Jones and US Index Outlook

- US Stock Benchmarks find space to rebound after a long consolidation period
- The Tech Sector is leading Markets higher while traditionals struggle
- Exploring Technical Levels for the Dow Jones, Nasdaq and S&P 500
US markets have run up higher after what seemed to be an eternal consolidation, led higher by Tech.
The sector, which had been hurting since October, hadn't led US Markets since then, bringing a fresh picture to traders.
The rebound is driven by participants considering the latest tariff developments, which provide a positive backdrop, particularly for heavy importers from Asia – the +30% duties going back down to 15% is changing the outlook for firms positively impacted.
With Nvidia earnings coming after the close, investors are anticipating strong numbers, which is also boosting overall sentiment.
With a positive session like this morning's, risk sentiment is turning for the better, and this is also assisting Cryptocurrencies, which have struggled throughout in recent months.
It really is a decent risk-on session!
The overall outlook is still rangebound for now around all Markets, but such sessions will help to form a base for better days ahead for participants.
Tomorrow should also provide a key test with the new, and probably last round of US-Iran talks, planned in Geneva.
Let's look at the technical situation by diving into today’s session charts and key trading levels for the major US indices: the Dow Jones, Nasdaq, and S&P 500.
Current Session's Stock Heatmap
Current picture for the Stock Market (12:12 A.M. ET) – Source: TradingView – February 25, 2026
Previously struggling Financials, Tech and Semiconductors are assisting the better mood in today's Stock Market action.
A rebound in Nvidia and Microsoft is welcomed as these Market leaders were struggling throughout the past few months.
Nvidia earnings are releasing after the close and will be essential for the next phase of potential rallies in Markets, make sure to check our previews right here!
Dow Jones 2H Chart and Trading Levels
Dow Jones (CFD) 4H Chart – February 25, 2026 – Source: TradingView
The DJIA is attempting a rebound after a rough period, forming an imminent 4H bullish hammer.
Still, bulls will have to extend their push above 49,500 to clear the path back above a break-retest of the upward trend (which could turn bearish).
With sentiment getting much better across risk-assets, it will have to remain that way to make sure that the rebound builds a solid base.
Dow Jones technical levels for trading:
Resistance Levels
- 4H 50-period MA (testing)
- January ATH Resistance 49,500 to 49,700
- 49,900 to 50,000 Resistance (Range Highs)
- Index All-Time highs 50,512
Support Levels
- Major Pivot – 49,000 to 49,200
- Past week Support 48,640 to 48,750 (Past week test)
- November ATH 48,300 to 48,500 Minor Support
- Key Support around 47,500
- 45,000 psychological level (Main Support on higher timeframe)
Nasdaq 4H Chart and Trading Levels
Nasdaq (CFD) 4H Chart – February 25, 2026 – Source: TradingView
Nasdaq is breaking out quite strongly from the previous consolidation and comes at a significant test of its 4H 200-period MA (49,300).
Closing above would forge the path towards a return to all-time highs. Today's close will be essential to track.
Nasdaq technical levels of interest:
Resistance Levels
- 25,300 4H 200-MA (testing)
- 25,400 to 25,500 Key intraday resistance
- All-time high resistance zone 26,100 to 26,300
Support Levels
- 24,500 to 25,600 Key Support (Range Support)
- February Support 24,150 to 24,200
- October - November Support 23,800 to 24,000
- Early 2025 ATH at 22,000 to 22,229 Support
S&P 500 4H Chart and Trading Levels
S&P 500 (CFD) 4H Chart – February 25, 2026 – Source: TradingView
The S&P 500 is now extending back towards its previous All-time high resistance (6,945 to 6,975). Closing back above 6,950 will, similarly as Nasdaq, assist the way towards the all-time highs.
The next test will be 7,000. Bulls will want to extend beyond the key resistance coming as immediate test.
S&P 500 technical levels of interest:
Resistance Levels
- Previous ATH Resistance 6,945 to 6,975 (testing)
- Current ATH 7,020
- All-time High Resistance 7,000 to 7,020 (range highs)
Support Levels
- Key Pivot Zone 6,880 to 6,900
- Current Range intraday Support 6,820
- Mini-Support 6,830 to 6,850
- 6,800 Psychological Support
- February lows 6,730 (Higher timeframe range lows)
- 6,400 Major psychological support
Safe Trades and keep a close eye on the US-Iran developments!
