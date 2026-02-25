NVIDIA (NVDA): Probing 195.95 bullish upside trigger as earnings loom today

Key takeaways
- NVIDIA diverges from Magnificent 7 weakness: While most mega-cap tech names, led by Microsoft, have underperformed in 2026, NVIDIA has held up with a modest YTD gain, positioning its upcoming earnings as a key bellwether for global AI demand.
- Bullish consolidation above key support: NVIDIA remains in a three-month sideways range but is holding above its 200-day moving average, with improving relative strength versus the S&P 500 and a bullish MACD crossover signalling potential trend reversal.
- 195.95 breakout level in focus: A decisive move above 195.95 could trigger a medium-term uptrend toward a retest of 212.19 and higher, while a break below 169.55 would invalidate the bullish setup and expose deeper supports.
The mega-cap stocks in the US stock market, the “Magnificent 7”, have continued to underperform the market in general since the start of 2026, with the worst performer being Microsoft, with a double-digit year-to-date loss of 19.6% as of Tuesday, 24 February 2026, underperforming significantly against the Nasdaq 100 (-1.1%) and S&P 500 (+0.7%) (see Fig. 1).
K-shaped performance of Microsoft (SaaS) and NVIDIA (AI tool maker)
Fig. 1: Year-to-date performances of Magnificent 7 & US stock indices as of 24 Feb 2026 (Source: MacroMicro)
New Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools from Google and Anthropic raised concerns that the competitive edge of SaaS (Software as a Service) firms could be eroding.
NVIDIA, the AI juggernaut that managed to punch above the rest of the “Magnificent 7” with a year-to-date gain of 3.4% as of 24 February 2026. It will report its fiscal Q4 2025 earnings on Wednesday, 25 February, after the US session closes. Its results and guidance will likely serve as a bellwether for global AI demand.
Read more: NVIDIA (NVDA) Q4 Earnings Preview: High stakes for the AI standard-bearer
Let’s now decipher NVIDIA from a technical analysis perspective.
NVIDIA (NVDA) is in bullish consolidation above its key 200-day moving average
Fig. 2: NVIDIA (NVDA) medium-term trend as of 24 Feb 2026 (Source: TradingView)
Since 20 November 2025, the price actions of Nivida have been trading in a three-month sideways range configuration, holding above its key 200-day moving average.
Two positive technical developments have emerged (see Fig. 2).
Firstly, the volatility-adjusted relative strength (VARS) of NVIDIA against the S&P 500 exchange-traded fund has shaped a “higher low” since 19 February 2025 and pierced above its zero line on Tuesday, 24 February, ahead of today’s earnings results release. These observations suggest the prior 5-month underperformance of NVIDIA against the S&P 500 from 4 September 2025 to 20 February 2026.
Secondly, the daily MACD trend indicator of NVIDIA has shaped a bullish crossover above its centreline, which highlights the possibility of a trend change from sideways to an uptrend phase.
Watch the 169.55 key medium-term pivotal support (also close to the 200-day moving average) on NVIDIA, and a clearance above the 195.95 intermediate range resistance may trigger the start of a potential medium-term uptrend phase for a retest on its current all-time high of 212.19 printed on 29 October 2025 in the first step. The next medium-term resistances stand at 234.10 and 247.15 (Fibonacci extension clusters and the upper boundary of the ascending channel from 7 April 2025 low)
On the other hand, a break and a daily close below 169.55 invalidates the bullish scenario to expose the next medium-term supports at 153.00 and 135.35/129.90 (also the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the prior uptrend from 7 April 2025 low to 29 October 2025 high)
Opinions are the authors'; not necessarily that of OANDA Business Information & Services, Inc. or any of its affiliates, subsidiaries, officers or directors. The provided publication is for informational and educational purposes only.
If you would like to reproduce or redistribute any of the content found on MarketPulse, an award winning forex, commodities and global indices analysis and news site service produced by OANDA Business Information & Services, Inc., please refer to the MarketPulse Terms of Use.
Visit https://www.marketpulse.com/ to find out more about the beat of the global markets.
© 2026 OANDA Business Information & Services Inc.