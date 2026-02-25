NVIDIA (NVDA): Probing 195.95 bullish upside trigger as earnings loom today

Since 20 November 2025, the price actions of Nivida have been trading in a three-month sideways range configuration, holding above its key 200-day moving average.

Two positive technical developments have emerged (see Fig. 2).

Firstly, the volatility-adjusted relative strength (VARS) of NVIDIA against the S&P 500 exchange-traded fund has shaped a “higher low” since 19 February 2025 and pierced above its zero line on Tuesday, 24 February, ahead of today’s earnings results release. These observations suggest the prior 5-month underperformance of NVIDIA against the S&P 500 from 4 September 2025 to 20 February 2026.

Secondly, the daily MACD trend indicator of NVIDIA has shaped a bullish crossover above its centreline, which highlights the possibility of a trend change from sideways to an uptrend phase.

Watch the 169.55 key medium-term pivotal support (also close to the 200-day moving average) on NVIDIA, and a clearance above the 195.95 intermediate range resistance may trigger the start of a potential medium-term uptrend phase for a retest on its current all-time high of 212.19 printed on 29 October 2025 in the first step. The next medium-term resistances stand at 234.10 and 247.15 (Fibonacci extension clusters and the upper boundary of the ascending channel from 7 April 2025 low)

On the other hand, a break and a daily close below 169.55 invalidates the bullish scenario to expose the next medium-term supports at 153.00 and 135.35/129.90 (also the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the prior uptrend from 7 April 2025 low to 29 October 2025 high)