NVIDIA (NVDA) Q4 Earnings Preview: High stakes for the AI standard-bearer

Analysts project Q4 revenue of $65.6B–$65.7B and EPS of $1.50–$1.52, with next-quarter guidance (expected at $71.7B) being the primary catalyst for the stock.

Markets focus is primarily on the supply/production timeline of the next-generation Blackwell chips and the potential "transitory" pressure on the 75% adjusted gross margin due to the ramp-up.

With a significant influence on global indices and contributing 15% to the total market return over the last year, NVIDIA's results are a barometer for the entire tech sector.

The chip giant, NVIDIA (NVDA), will report its fourth-quarter earnings on February 25 after the market closes.

As the primary engine of the artificial intelligence revolution, the company’s results have become a barometer for the entire tech sector. However, after months of sideways price action, the market’s focus has shifted from simple "beats" to the long-term sustainability of AI capital expenditures.

The current valuation and market influence of NVIDIA have reached a zenith that dictates the direction of global indices. With an outsized weighting of nearly 8% in the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and 7% in the Morningstar US Market Index, the corporation's performance has become synonymous with the health of the technology sector.

In the last twelve months alone, NVIDIA contributed 15% of the total market return, a level of concentration that presents both a testament to its success and a systemic risk to the broader equity landscape.