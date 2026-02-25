Tariffs and doubts – North American Mid-Week Market update

Log in to our mid-week North American Markets overview, where we examine current themes in North America and provide an overview of index and currency performance.

New anxiety is showing up in Markets after the latest round of Trump Administration economic and political drama.

The Supreme Court ruled that Trump's Liberation Day tariffs are illegal in last Friday's long-awaited decision.

More than $133 billion of duties may have to be refunded from the decision, leading to its own puzzle. The greatest confusion stems from participants' fear of the repercussions.

The President quickly announced that he would impose new tariffs under the temporary Section 122 law, allowing levies of 10% (brought up to 15%) for Balance of Trade purposes. The policy will only be active for 150 days; hence, it may trigger further action from Trump's legal team to find new ways to enforce it.

The irony of the new rule is that tariffs on Brazil, India, and, more particularly, China were significantly reduced (from close to 50% to 15% for the latter).