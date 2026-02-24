USD/CAD flirts with key confluence level. Can bulls keep up the gains beyond the 1.3728 handle

USD/CAD is testing a critical confluence level at 1.3728 , a key resistance area.

The pair's rise is primarily driven by a resurgent US Dollar and stronger-than-expected US economic data.

Key catalysts to watch are the upcoming Canadian Q4 GDP and US PPI data on Friday, as well as Oil price movements.

The loonie has continued to lose ground against the greenback today reaching a daily high around the 1.3725 handle.

One of the key drivers of late has been a resurgent greenback which has overshadowed the rise in Oil prices. Similar to what we saw last year with the implementation of the liberation day tariffs where the US dollar weakened as a result, the US Supreme Court decision has given the US dollar a boost.

Stronger-than-expected US data, including a rise in Consumer Confidence (91.2 vs. 87.1 forecast) and an uptick in the ADP Employment Change four-week average, also bolstered the greenback.