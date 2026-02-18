Log in to today's North American session Market wrap for February 18
Traders just got back on the risk-off schedule after this morning's turn in narrative regarding the Middle East.
Just yesterday, it seemed that communications were heading towards further confidence in a Nuclear deal between the US and Iran.
But as was expressed by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, "It’s been very difficult for anyone to do real deals with Iran", so the recent turn is not that big of a surprise.
Commodities and Markets will tend to play tricks on traders, and overall yesterday's turn really did look like things were heading towards a more peaceful resolution – But price action can never be straightforward, or else, it would be too easy.
It seems that yesterday really was the calm before the storm.
Oil dipped close to $62 in yesterday's session before rallying 5%, back above $65 in today's action. Metals also rebounded swiftly, however their price action remains contained.
With Gold investors being heavily positioned, traders could find interest in Platinum which could offer similar views with less participants already in the trade if anything happens.
Apart from these themes, the FOMC released surprisingly hawkish minutes, which led to the US Dollar outperforming FX Majors and Stocks correcting, with the latter finding heavier pressure from the turn in sentiment.
January FOMC Minutes and Wartime – North American Mid-Week Market update
Stock indexes still performed well today despite the concerning themes, with a particular appetite towards Europe. Keep a close eye on upcoming geopolitical developments.
Stock Market Heatmap for the Session
Market Close Heatmap – Source: TradingView – February 18, 2026
Today's rebound was marked by a coordinated attack from Magnificent 7s but except for Nvidia and Amazon, they retraced in the afternoon.
Expect sentiment to stay frothy ahead, particularly looking at where Equities currently stand.
Cross-Assets Daily Performance
Cross-Asset Daily Performance, February 18, 2026 – Source: TradingView
Major assets did show some risk-off trading towards the latter part of the session, however, it still looks far from a traditional flight to safety.
European Stock outperformed in today's broad equity rally, while the Gold, Silver and Oil combo all rallied back on the renewed War themes.
Altcoins and Bitcoin remain offered throughout the recent action – With Scottie Pippen recently publishing his own technical analysis of Bitcoin, it seems that the rout in Crypto is still not over.
A picture of today's performance for major currencies
Currency Performance, February 18, 2026 – Source: OANDA Labs
The US Dollar is back on top after the recent geopolitical developments and relative weakness in other FX Majors, particularly the GBP and NZD.
Explore our latest analysis of NZD/USD and economic developments for the Pound right here.
A look at Economic data releasing throughout tonight and tomorrow's sessions
For all market-moving economic releases and events, see the MarketPulse Economic Calendar.
Antipodeans will once again be on deck with tonight's Australian Employment report. It will be closely watched, particularly after the RBA hike and high expectations for more.
US Traders will look closely at Jobless Claims for further clues on the US Employment conditions. For the rest, the action will be focused on the evening action.
I invite you to check out our Calendar to learn more.
Safe Trades!
Follow Elior on Twitter/X for Additional Market News, interactions and Insights @EliorManier
Opinions are the authors'; not necessarily that of OANDA Business Information & Services, Inc. or any of its affiliates, subsidiaries, officers or directors. The provided publication is for informational and educational purposes only.
If you would like to reproduce or redistribute any of the content found on MarketPulse, an award winning forex, commodities and global indices analysis and news site service produced by OANDA Business Information & Services, Inc., please refer to the MarketPulse Terms of Use.
Visit https://www.marketpulse.com/ to find out more about the beat of the global markets.
© 2026 OANDA Business Information & Services Inc.