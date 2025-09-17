Access technical levels for major FX pairs ahead of the FOMC rate decision

It isn't typical to see as much FX volatility ahead of such a key FOMC.

Currency Markets had been particularly slow throughout August after some post-NFP correction in the US Dollar – Despite having reasons to sell the USD further, particularly after Powell's dovish speech at Jackson Hole, end-summer slow trading largely contained volatility for fiat majors.

To catch up with the volatility seen in Equities (which kept flying higher throughout that entire period), the US Dollar took a two-day downward train to start this week.

The greenback saw close to 1% moves in Monday and yesterday's consecutive sessions against European currencies particularly – The widest range throughout the whole FX Market between the 12th of August to last Friday had been ~0.50%.

As explained in our previous piece, except for a huge switch of fundamentals and/or a leak to an upcoming decision, it is rare that players accelerate such volatility ahead of the FOMC.

The only reasoning would be strong and sudden hedging that corroborates with Miran entering the FOMC meeting right before its start.

Anyways, let's have a look at technical levels for all FX major pairs as the market gets ready for the FOMC decision (and the Bank of Canada rate decision, releasing very soon – we will update the levels on a new piece).