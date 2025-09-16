Fed (FOMC) Meeting Preview: 25 bps Cut Appears Baked In, Forward Guidance Is Key. Implications for the DXY, Dow Jones and S&P 500

The main concern is the weakening job market. While the economy grew by 3.3% in the second quarter, this was mostly due to a big change in trade, which hid the fact that consumer spending was weak. People were spending less because they were worried about tariffs, a cooling job market, and unstable wealth.

This was confirmed by the Federal Reserve's Beige Book, which showed little to no economic activity and declining consumer spending across the country. It also reported that most districts were not hiring and that the job market was slowing. Last Friday's jobs report also showed a small increase in jobs, and unemployment went up. Revisions to job numbers from the past year showed the economy created less than half the jobs that were previously reported.

Even though inflation is still above the target, the risk to the job market now seems more urgent to the Fed. They'll likely start to move toward a less restrictive policy.

Three factors that drove inflation up in 2022—oil prices, housing rents, and wages—are now gone, and are even helping to lower inflation. A cooling economy with rising unemployment will also help bring inflation back down to 2% by the end of 2026.

The Fed will probably lower its forecasts for economic growth and inflation while raising its unemployment projections. We expect the Fed to cut interest rates by 0.25% at their September 17 meeting, with more cuts to follow in October, December, January, and March. It's possible the Fed could start with a larger cut of 0.50%, but a 0.25% cut is more likely because most members are still cautious about the impact of tariffs on inflation.