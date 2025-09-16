Gold (XAU/USD) Soars to Breach $3700/oz. FOMC Meeting Next, Will the Rally Continue?

Gold prices soar to tap $3700/oz as Fed rate cut bets ramp up. The precious metal continues to benefit from the uncertainty around Fed policy moving forward beyond the September 17 meeting.

The expectations for a rate cut and a dovish Fed moving forward has led to US Dollar weakness and falling US Treasury yields which have aided Gold's rise. The US dollar is getting weaker, with its value falling against other major currencies.

This is because financial markets are now pricing in around 95% probability that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates by 0.25% and expect a more dovish outlook moving forward.

At the same time, returns on US government bonds are also staying low. This makes assets like gold, which don't pay interest, more attractive to investors because they aren't giving up much in potential earnings by not holding bonds instead

The question for market participants right now is how much further can the gold rally go?