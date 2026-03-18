Dow Jones back below 47,000 as traders prepare for high-impact FOMC – US Stock Market Outlook & Levels

Yesterday saw the celebrations of not only St Patrick's Day, but also the celebrations for the Iranian New Year (Nowruz) – While Iranian people celebrated, the IRGC multiplied attacks on their populations, and the rest of the Middle East.

With a large attack of cluster-warhead ballistic missiles of Israel on civilian targets and similarly on Gulf countries, the IAF and US army retaliated on Iran's largest Natural Gas production site – The South Pars Gas Facility, very close to Qatar (which supplies close to 80% of Iran's Nat Gas demand).

Energy commodities have hence rebounded from a previous correction – WTI is back closer to $100 from $92 overnight, and this isn't helping risk-taking the slightest.