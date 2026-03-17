Technical levels for major FX pairs ahead of the FOMC

But what is probably the most overlooked Market development remains the US Dollar, aka Petrodollar that reached 10 months highs last Friday, as record bearish positioning led to swift position closures; hence rebounds.

The global Reserve Currency takes the upper hand when it comes down to a squeeze in Oil prices, with countries around the globe forced to hedge, and trade in US Dollars for ever-more expensive Barrels of Crude.

This phenomenon also got magnified by the swift pricing out of Fed Cuts, going from 65 bps pre-conflict to the current ~20 bps.

We will dive into an intraday chart outlook for all Major FX Currency pairs and provide trading levels for the upcoming FOMC event, as traders are anxiously awaiting for the Fed's own economic projections and impacts from the conflict.

Don't forget to check out our recent FOMC analysis right here.