Metals fake-out to the downside; Opportunity? – Gold (XAU/USD) & Silver (XAG/USD) update

The weird price action now gets even weirder when you see that a progressive easing in Oil and the US Dollar only briefly helped metals rebound.

Gold now fragilely holds around $5,000 (after briefly crossing below the key level), and Silver is doing the same, this time around $80.

A few alternatives that have held well are Copper and Platinum, both of which remain strong despite the broader context in the Commodity Market.

We will explore their technical levels during tomorrow's Metals update.

The million-dollar question remains the same:

Are such corrections in the midst of a rough conflict opportunities to buy-dips or not?

One risk of being long metals is that if the "fact" of war brings in some profit-taking, players who bought them as Safe-Havens won't have many reasons to hold such positions; that is, as long as the conflict doesn't escalate to something much worse.

The broader de-dollarization context remains, but this could already be a trend of the past, given recent reactions to the new Fed Chair, Kevin Warsh (who has yet to be officially nominated) in end-January.