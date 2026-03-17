Head and Shoulders in WTI! Is the rally over for Crude Oil? Stock Markets Mixed ahead of FOMC

It sure is a risky, counter-trend, and counter-Market view, but here are the elements that could point towards the end of a WTI Rally.

First and foremost, advancements in the War:

Most of the key figures of the Iranian Islamic Regime have been eliminated throughout the first three weeks of the conflict, leaving a snake without its head for the authoritarian regime.

Overnight, Ari Larijani, the right-hand of the Ayatollah, along with Basij Forces Commander Soleimani, was eliminated in strikes.

These two figures were exercising heavy influence over the IRGC army for the former and the Political police for the latter.

This could prove to be a turning point in the ongoing US-Iran-Israel War.

The two-country coalition is now expressing more concrete plans to move further towards the securitization of the Strait of Hormuz.

If even Al Jazeera is saying that the US-Israel operation is working, the War could really avoid dragging out for long – this fundamental turn should ease pressure on the Crude Market.

While supply issues remain, particularly for Asian nations, less uncertainty often translates to easier Market conditions ahead.

Oil won't just flash back to the $55 lows from the beginning of the year, but less pressure on the head will help soothe Participants and inflation expectations.