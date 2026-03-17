FOMC Meeting Preview: A ‘hawkish hold’ as geopolitical risk & stagflation fears rise, implications for the DXY & Dow Jones

Recent data has been contradictory. A "train wreck" of a February jobs report, which saw payrolls fall by roughly 92,000 and unemployment climb to 4.4%, suggests the economy needs support.

However, with PCE inflation stuck near 3% and energy costs rising, the Fed cannot risk a premature cut that might unanchor inflation expectations.

The persistence of inflation is being driven by more than just energy. Food prices are expected to jump due to a surge in fertilizer costs related to the Middle East conflict, and manufactured goods are seeing "downstream" price increases.

Furthermore, inflation expectations, which had previously been well-anchored, have shown signs of an "uptick," providing the committee with a primary justification for pushing out rate cut expectations until 2027.