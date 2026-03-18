Gold (XAU/USD) price slides 3.3%. Is Gold offering a discount or facing freefall heading into FOMC?

The reason for this question is simple, markets are pretty much resigned to the fact that the Federal Reserve will keep rates on hold today. The bigger question is around the updated summary of economic projections (SEP) and how that may change.

As things stand market participants are leaning toward a hawkish tilt on that front with rate cuts likely being pushed back to 2027.

For the full Federal Reserve preview read FOMC Meeting Preview: A ‘hawkish hold’ as geopolitical risk & stagflation fears rise, implications for the DXY & Dow Jones

If such a move takes place, could Gold be sent on a downward spiral? Circling back to today's move and the US Dollar has been relatively steady which should actually be a concern.

Gold prices are falling and the US dollar has not even started to recover this week's losses. If the DXY rallies after today's FOMC meeting that could be a catalyst for further downside in Gold prices.