USD/JPY Conundrum: Intervention risk looms as central banks meet (Fed-BoJ double-header)

The Federal Reserve (Wednesday, March 18)

The Decision: The Fed is widely expected to hold interest rates steady at 3.75%.

The Impact: The real movement will come from the "Dot Plot" (projections for future rate cuts). If the Fed signals fewer cuts for 2026 due to sticky inflation (currently around 3.1%), the US Dollar could surge, potentially testing the 160.00 level against the Yen

The Bank of Japan (Thursday, March 19)

The Decision: The BoJ is forecast to keep its policy rate at 0.75%.

The Impact: Markets will look for the BoJ’s assessment of rising energy costs. If the BoJ sounds concerned that high oil prices are hurting the economy, they may delay further rate hikes, which would weaken the Yen. However, any hint of a "hawkish" shift to combat inflation could trigger a sharp pullback in USD/JPY.

Below I have compiled my own matrix for potential scenarios depending on how the Central Bank meetings turns out. Obviously this is not a given and it is just my personal opinion, as high volatility is likely a given especially if we trade near the 160.00 level ahead of either meeting.