Morning Market Check – Energy infrastructures attacked in Iran, Bank of Canada holds rates, & US PPI

Starting chronologically, a first event has changed the price action in Energy and overall Commodities Markets – As the US-Iran-Israel War continues, now in its 19th day, strategies are evolving and are facing further escalation.

After eliminating major IRGC and Basij Generals, the US and Israel launched waves of attack against Gas infrastructures in Iran, particularly the South Pars Gas Fields, which stand very close to Qatar, and the Emirate was not happy about it, as Iran pledged to respond against (more) energy facilities in the Gulf.

According to this piece, this could be a strategy to punish European and Asian countries and other nations for failing to make the necessary decisions to protect the Strait of Hormuz – not a surreal take, as these countries are the most affected by such Natural Gas and Crude supply disruptions.

In any case, this has led to a solid bounce in Oil, also hurting the broader Markets