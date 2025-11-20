Brutal Market Reversals – Market wrap for the North American session - November 20

Log in to today's North American session Market wrap for November 20

The question of whether Markets would give more emphasis to the Fed Hawkish turn or the Nvidia earnings, emitted yesterday found an answer:

Markets are not playing games anymore; Higher for longer rates may dampen investment and activity looking forward.

The year is ending on some doubts, after quite a spectacular run to new highs since April 2025.

After opening on a strong leg higher, the first resistance that traders saw got used as a mean mean-reversion point, which took the Nasdaq from up 1.50% to down 3% at its extremes.

Today was one of the most brutal reversal days that Markets have seen in a while, and similarly as last time, metals also got dragged lower.

Is the Rebasement trade going to be a thing?

(Rebasement serves as the opposite of the Debasement Trade, where Stocks, Metals and Currencies rallied against the USD).