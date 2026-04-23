The tone sours again ahead of a risky weekend – North American Session Market Wrap for April 23

However, looking under the hood reveals some underlying issues.

Much of this surging activity is actually being driven by front-loaded pre-orders, as businesses desperately stockpile goods due to fears of war-led supply chain shortages. This notably propelled Manufacturing way above Services.

While this recent strength in global data is a welcome sign—especially as it accompanies record earnings across various US sectors—we are still in early 2026.

These geopolitical dynamics can disturb the decent economic landscape in a flash, making the macro data in the coming months absolutely essential to watch as the true toll of the war and higher oil prices filters into the global economy.

The intraday mood did shift abruptly when President Trump actively changed his tone.

Ceaselessly receiving questions on the timeline for the Iran negotiations, he bluntly told reporters, "Don't rush me", and Investors didn't like it much – The passive aggressive tone is beginning to create some doubts

With the Army maintaining the aggressive US naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, the Iranian economy is receiving quite a toll and this is being used as maximum pressure to force Tehran into a deal sooner rather than later.

After a stellar, record-breaking week for risk assets, tomorrow's Friday session will be a critical test of weekend risk, as traders must decide whether they want to hold these historic highs into an increasingly tense geopolitical blur.