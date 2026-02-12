Breaking: The Metals Market – Gold (XAU/USD) and Silver (XAG/USD) flash crash

Metals just saw immense outflows with Gold dipping to $4,900 and Silver coming back to $76, respectively down 2.75% and 10% on the session!
In Markets, a "fat finger" happens when gigantic liquidation or buy orders happen without any news to back-up the newfound volatility. But as I am about to publish this piece, some news just released.
Update: The broad selloff seems to be from Israel's PM Netanyahu confirming that the US President Trump would prefer seeking a deal with Iran, taking out some elevated risk-premiums in the commodities.
It was surprising to see metals hold yesterday's hawkish Non-farm payrolls so well, with the large pricing out of Fed Cuts through 2026 after the data.
Oil is also dumping back to below $63, down 3.50% on the session.
Mid-Session Metals Market picture – Looking ugly
Metals Market daily performance (12:00) – Courtesy of Finviz
Gold stumbles by 3.60%
XAU/USD 30M Chart – Source: TradingView, February 12, 2026
Gold saw a huge liquidation candle in the last 30 minutes, with dip-buyers attempting to bring the metal back above $5,000 which will now stand as key technical indicator for appetite.
Explore our latest Gold analysis right here:
Chart alert: Gold rally faces risk of exhaustion below $5,170
Silver dips below $76
XAG/USD 30M Chart – Source: TradingView, February 12, 2026
Silver isn't looking much better, failing to breach its $84 Pivotal resistance.
Any session close below $76 can trigger further downside movement. Unlike Gold, Silver is struggling to rebound after the flash sale.
Our latest Analysis for XAG/USD: Silver (XAG/USD) tests $80 ahead of NFP – What's next?
Keep a close eye on such flows ahead of tomorrow's CPI report which could accelerate such outflows on a data beat! Preparation for the Inflation data coming up this afternoon.
Safe Trades!
Follow Elior on Twitter/X for Additional Market News, interactions and Insights @EliorManier
Opinions are the authors'; not necessarily that of OANDA Business Information & Services, Inc. or any of its affiliates, subsidiaries, officers or directors. The provided publication is for informational and educational purposes only.
If you would like to reproduce or redistribute any of the content found on MarketPulse, an award winning forex, commodities and global indices analysis and news site service produced by OANDA Business Information & Services, Inc., please refer to the MarketPulse Terms of Use.
Visit https://www.marketpulse.com/ to find out more about the beat of the global markets.
© 2026 OANDA Business Information & Services Inc.