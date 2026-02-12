Breaking: The Metals Market – Gold (XAU/USD) and Silver (XAG/USD) flash crash

Metals just saw immense outflows with Gold dipping to $4,900 and Silver coming back to $76, respectively down 2.75% and 10% on the session!

In Markets, a "fat finger" happens when gigantic liquidation or buy orders happen without any news to back-up the newfound volatility. But as I am about to publish this piece, some news just released.

Update: The broad selloff seems to be from Israel's PM Netanyahu confirming that the US President Trump would prefer seeking a deal with Iran, taking out some elevated risk-premiums in the commodities.

It was surprising to see metals hold yesterday's hawkish Non-farm payrolls so well, with the large pricing out of Fed Cuts through 2026 after the data.

Oil is also dumping back to below $63, down 3.50% on the session.