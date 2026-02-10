Silver (XAG/USD) tests $80 ahead of NFP – What's next?

Silver is the only precious metal trading higher in today's session, leaving traders with a sense of urgency: Is it time to enter at a discount, or is it better to stay away?

With tricky times ahead, it is essential to step back and develop a game plan to avoid traps.

The metals run was gigantic, spanning from mid-2024 to February, and it could still be early to call its end, with Gold back above $5,000.

The craziest part, however, is realizing that Silver was just around $32 a year ago, quite a change in value when we see $30 moves in just one volatile session these days.