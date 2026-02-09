NFP Preview: Benchmark revisions, fate of the March rate cut & implications for the DXY and Dow Jones

The high-stakes January 2026 Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report, now set for release on February 11, 2026, has a consensus forecast of +70,000 jobs .

The report includes annual benchmark revisions to 2025 data, which could be key.

The result will determine short-term movement for the US Dollar Index (DXY) and the Dow Jones (DJIA), with a "Goldilocks" outcome (80k–100k) being ideal for equities.

Most Read: NFP and CPI: The next major catalysts as Gold (XAU/USD) rallies 2% to $5060/oz

The January 2026 Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report, originally scheduled for early February, was delayed due to a partial federal government shutdown and is now set for release on Wednesday, February 11, 2026.

This release is exceptionally high-stakes because it contains the annual benchmark revisions, which will recalibrate the entire trend of 2025. Markets are currently debating whether the labor market is in a "low-hire, low-fire" stabilization or a deeper, entrenched slowdown.