Rout in the US Dollar – A warning for Non-Farm Payrolls?

The US Dollar is opening the week on a sharp descent, with few catalysts to show for it.

Are participants getting ready for dovish Non-Farm Payrolls? It could surely be the case.

Last week showed a startling turn in pre-NFP labor surveys. Jobless Claims reached their highest in since early December, Challenger layoffs sent out another 2008-2009 comparison, and even the previously rebounding ADP private payrolls surprised to the downside.